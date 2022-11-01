CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Harrison County business has donated its entire earned income from Tuesday, with hopes of helping the homeless.

Teddy Bee’s Bakery held a ‘Dine for a Cause’ event all day in Clarksburg. The Bakery teamed up with the non-profit organization Homes for Harrison trying to raise money while finding a solution for the city’s homeless population.

Bakery Owner Crystal Davis said she believes it takes a community coming together to help those living on the streets.

“It’s great to help the community because we need it. We have a lot of homeless population in our community. We have a lot of people in need. Anything we can do to give back, helps anybody on the street. Anybody that you pass, could be somebody that you’re helping, you don’t know so I try to help as best as I can.”

Although the bakery closed at 5:30 on Tuesday evening, you can still donate to Homes for Harrison. The nonprofit is hosting a glove and sock drive this month with multiple drop-off locations.