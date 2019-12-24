Clarksburg Baptist Church hosts Celebrate Recovery Dinner and Candlelight Service

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday afternoon, members of the Clarksburg Baptist Church prepared for a Christmas Eve dinner and candlelight service.

Each Tuesday, the church hosts a Celebrate Recovery program and although today was Christmas Eve, group members felt it was important to still come together.

“We have a community in need and we’ve all been in places where we’ve found ourselves in need and we feel it’s very appropriate for the gospel to lift people up,” said Jarrod Marozzi, Clarksburg Baptist Church member.

Each week the program regularly hosts around 150 people. The candlelight service begins at 7 p.m.