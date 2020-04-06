Clarksburg business delivering home renovation supplies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One Harrison County business is safely helping members of the community renovate their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hartland Planing Mill in Clarksburg has been closed to the public as of March 30, but is still accepting orders via phone and email. Customers can still pick up orders from the store during shortened hours and staff members are still delivering products to homes, but with a slightly different procedure to stay safe and practice social distancing.

“There’s no paperwork exchange. We’re not having anything that anybody is touching being handed to anybody else. We make a delivery, leave the stuff where the customer wants it, then leave and we’re emailing them a receipt most of the time,” said Hartland Planing Mill president Steve Turner.

All customers must call ahead when picking up orders. Hartland Planing Mill is located at 715 West Pike street and can be reached by phone at 304-624-5631.