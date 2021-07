CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After two months of remodeling, the Chick-Fil-A on Emily Drive in Clarksburg will be back open for business.

According to a Facebook post, the popular restaurant is set to open Friday starting at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast.

The drive-thru will be open, however, the dining room will remain closed due to a worker shortage, and to let employees get used to the new setup.

The chain originally started renovations on May 21.