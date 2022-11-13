CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Oak Mound Evangelical Church held a celebration on Nov. 13 for its semicentennial.

The day started with “Sunday School,” being held at 9:30 a.m., which led into “worship” with testimonies and memories at 10:30 a.m. There was also a lunch and performance from the Southern Gospel Trio, “Abundant Grace Gospel Trio.” The celebration with friends and families of the church ended once the performance was over.

Abundant Grace Southern Gospel Trio (WBOY Image)

Book of memories shared with members of church (WBOY Image)

50th Anniversary made out of a photograph collage (WBOY Image)

Pastor Steve DeLay spoke of the importance in having this celebration, not only for the church itself, but for all of those who have spent their Sundays there through the years. He said, “we have a lot of fun here at Oak Mound. We try a lot of ministries to reach people with the gospel to share about Jesus and what he did for us and how much god loves us. And God has blessed us through the years. O.D. Harman was the founding pastor, and we still have some of his family in the church. And he was a firecracker, he was a preacher of the word of God. And God has been good to us, we just, feel his blessings everyday. He’s good to everyone but we just want to thank him today and thank him for all that he’s done for our church.”

The church waited two years to have the celebration, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which actually makes it a 52-year anniversary, but the 50-year anniversary still called for overdue festivities.

Original founder, O.D. Harman (WBOY Image)

When you spend years going to a church every Sunday, it is normal for celebrations like this to feel exciting, yet bittersweet. AJ Harman has been attending the Oak Mound Evangelical Church for years. His grandfather was the original founder of the church, so he has spent a good bit of his life there. He mentioned why the church is important to him by saying, “I was married here, you know, I got to see all my family married here. And you know, this is a place that’s very special to our family, and my girls were saved here over the summer. So, it’s just something that we love to continue to be a part of and see it keep growing.”

McKenna Riffle, a younger member of church, loves to help with the Junior Church. She has been attending the church for over a year. After her mom passed away, Riffle and her dad moved to West Virginia to be closer to family. She mentioned her favorite part of going to church on Sunday. She said, “my favorite part about going to this church would probably be all the people and all the surroundings that I get to have, and all the, um, like, just the environment itself is so nice and peaceful, and just, it’s it has a vibe to it that I don’t think that any other church has, but I just love this church so much.”

If you are looking for a church and are interested in attending or checking out the Oak Mound Evangelical Church, you can find them at 401 Oak Mound Road in Clarksburg.

The schedule is: