Clarksburg church mourns death of pastor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg church is mourning the death of a pastor.

According to a Facebook post from Duff Street Church, Rev. Mark Smith, who was a pastor and member of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, has died.

The post did not offer details on Smith’s death.

“Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, friends and congregation. We come together in grief, acknowledging our human loss. May God grant us grace, that in pain we may find comfort, in sorrow hope, in death resurrection,” the post states.

The church is open to congregants until 8 p.m. Friday to allow them to go in and offer prayers.