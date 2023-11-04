CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Baptist Church’s (CBC) World Market, held Saturday in downtown Clarksburg, helped good causes all over the world.

Associate Pastor of Connections Scott McClure said that the World Market has been going on for 14 years and the church has been partnering with organizations from all over the world doing good things for communities. Those organizations provide humanitarian aid, jobs and better futures for those in the communities they serve. Items for sale included jewelry, home goods, coffee, vanilla, children’s items and much more.

“So, CBC wants to be a beacon of hope in downtown and all over the world so any way we can, you know open up our building to organizations like this or opportunities like this to show the world and the community that we love them, is a great way to use our building,” McClure said.

Over the span of hosting the World Market, the church has helped raise approximately $250,000 to help different organizations. McClure said the church’s partner organizations help people far from the church’s own reach, such as refugees, victims of human trafficking, and migrant workers.