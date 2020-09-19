Clarksburg citizens work to beautify encampment through cleanup project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A group of citizens met on Saturday morning to work on a beautification project in Clarksburg.

Once a month, a group meets to go clean up a particular area within the city. Saturday’s particular project was an encampment near North 4th Street.

The group picks up garbage along the way and holds a neighborhood watch, which involves reporting any suspicious activity to the Clarksburg Police Department.

“In the last two years that we’ve been doing this, we’ve cleaned up about 22,000 pounds of trash just in Clarksburg alone. We’ve had some help too, between public works and community corrections through the county and also the DEP has helped us out on a couple of encampment cleanups,” said community action coordinator Wayne Worth.

The group is usually anywhere between 10 and 20 people.