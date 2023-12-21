CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday evening and announced the winner of the city-wide Christmas lights contest.

There were three categories to participate in the inaugural light contest, including Griswald, creative, and classic. Participating houses that won are located at 1733 Fairmont Avenue, 1411 East Main Street, and 409 Spring Avenue in Clarksburg. Each homeowner received a gift basket for participating in the contest at the meeting.

Winners of the inaugural Clarksburg Christmas Lights Contest.

“The houses that were picked, I’ve seen them, and the one over across the bridge in Broadway, I mean this guy went all out, the roof has lights on it, the whole house, even the back of the house. So anyway, I think it was fun, I think it was fun for the residents of Clarksburg and hopefully next year we’ll expand it a little bit and get more participants because there’s some houses that weren’t even on the list to judge. So, next year, This was a baby step, and next year we will it’ll be bigger and better,” said Jim Malfregeot, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

In other business, the council considered—and after much discussion—tabled a resolution of a grant proposal through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to designate no more than $275,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed splash pad.

Doug Comer, Deputy Director of Harrison County Parks and Recreation made a recommendation that the splash pad be placed at the Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort while some other council members feel that the splash pad should be located in one of the parks within the city.

“First of all, I think the splash pad is a good idea. I believe it should be at the VA Park, you know, Clarksburg City Park is in Nutter Fort not in Clarksburg and I think if we’re paying, using the taxpayers’ dollars citizens of Clarksburg it should be somewhere in Clarksburg,” Malfregeot said. “I would rather not use any money out of the general fund because we need to build that up. And then again ARPA funds are out there for, you know, COVID-related issues. So, you know, I think we’ll get it resolved. We’re gonna have a little work session on it but yeah, I think it should be in Clarksburg.”

Council members in closing remarks wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. The next Clarksburg City Council meeting will be held on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. at city hall.