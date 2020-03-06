Clarksburg City Council approves purchase of new fire ladder truck

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday and discussed the potential increase of some fees and the approval of a new fire ladder truck.

Most of the meeting focused on bringing those fees more current to today’s rates and inflation.

Interim City Manager Annette Wright explained the increase in fees would go toward the operation of the city.

“The average cost we charge, 25 cents a page, was increasing that to 50 cents a page,” explained Wright. “Those are just going with the cost you actually pay for paper and ink today.”

Wright also explained that council approved the waiving of competitive bidding for a new fire ladder truck.

The city of Clarksburg’s current firetruck is 21 years old. The reason behind getting a new ladder truck is due to the requirement of insurance services to have a 100-foot aerial ladder truck.

Clarksburg Fire Chief Rick Scott stated that they have chosen a company in Columbus to build the new truck. The new truck will cost about $1.3 million.

“It’s going to be better to rescue people out of higher buildings, and it’s better for our firefighters,” said Scott. “And, this new truck, obviously, has hundreds of more safety features built into it than our truck that’s 21 years old.”

Scott said they will be ordering the new truck in the next few weeks, and it will take more than a year to be built from the ground up. The new fire ladder truck is expected to last for the next 20 to 25 years.