Clarksburg City Council consider passage of food truck ordinance

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening discussing an ordinance setting restrictions on mobile food vendors.

After discussion from mobile food vendors in the meeting, council moved to table the ordinance. The mobile food vendors stated that the language, in the proposed ordinance, needed clarification and a more defined outline.

“So, there were some discrepancies there, and you know, I say the more the trucks you have the merrier. Somebody wants a steak, somebody wants a snow cone, I just wanted something that was fair for everybody, fair with the brick and mortar, you know we can’t park out in front of their businesses, which I don’t have a problem with that, we shouldn’t,” said John Madia, food truck operator of the Big Kahuna.

Food truck operators in attendance also said they already comply with the county health department, register with the city, and pay their business and occupation taxes.

“I just don’t want to make it where no one wants to come and run a truck here. It has its needs, it’s exciting and it brings people, we just want to do business in Clarksburg,” Madia said. “Let’s have a truck fest, let’s get together. Jackson Square is a great place for a truck fest. I am from Clarksburg, I lived here, I never left, I want to do business here, I want to see Clarksburg thrive.”

The mobile food vendors added they want to compliment the downtown business with their services and look forward to council taking their considerations and placing them into the ordinance.