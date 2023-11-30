CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg City Council had a conference session Thursday evening to determine how to proceed on a couple of matters, one of which was the currently vacant site of the former Clarksburg City Hall.

Councilman Wayne Worth suggested a plan that involved the redevelopment of the site where the hall once stood. The property has sat idle for more than two decades.

The council asked city manager Tiffany Fell to move the project forward to the Urban Renewal Authority.

“But from here, the URA would have to look at that and see the best use for that property would be utilized and then submit that recommendation to council,” Worth said.

The next meeting for the Urban Renewal Authority is set for Dec. 14.