Clarksburg City Council discuss public safety issues and sidewalk ordinance

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening to discuss several ordinances that sparked conversation.

Council held a first reading of an ordinance that prohibits the sitting or laying on public sidewalks that could disrupt foot traffic or restrict pedestrian traffic.

Members of council also proposed an ordinance prohibiting the brandishing of deadly weapons in breach of the peace on public property owned by the City of Clarksburg. Both first readings passed unanimously by the council.

“The courts have told us that there are only certain things that you can make illegal, I mean people can stand on a public sidewalk that’s not illegal, and things like that,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor for the City of Clarksburg. “But there are certain things that you can criminalize such as blocking them or impeding them, and so that is what we are doing making sure we have the toughest ordinance in place that the law will allow so that we can keep people from blocking sidewalks.”

Council also approved a consideration of utilizing $400,000 from the rainy day fund for the demolition of slum or blighted structures and areas.