Clarksburg City Council discusses how to use American Rescue Plan money

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — In Tuesday’s work session, the Clarksburg City Council set plans to learn more about how to properly allocate the funds given by the government through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We just want to make sure we get the, so to speak, the biggest bang for the buck. When we spend the money, it’ll make a return to our citizens.” mayor jimmy marino

In the session, the council began to discuss how the money should be dealt throughout the city. City officials said portion of the funds will go towards lost revenue from the city over the last year due to the pandemic. Also, Marino added the city lost revenue totaling to approximately $2.2 Million due to the pandemic.

The discussion concluded with the decision to have a representative from the state auditor office address the council about the guidelines of the funds. During the next work session a presentation will be given outlining how the funds can be allocated and what the money can be spent on. That work session will be held on Wednesday, October 28.