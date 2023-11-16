CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg City Council met Thursday and spoke on several things including infrastructure improvements within the city.

The council held a second and final reading of an ordinance as well as a public hearing allowing the city to authorize the acquisition, equipping, and construction of certain extensions and additions, along with betterment and improvements to the existing waterworks system. Clarksburg City Manager, Tiffany Fell said that this ordinance passing allows the Clarksburg Water Board to move forward with its bonds.

“Some of the infrastructure within Clarksburg is, it’s a little bit older, and we want to make sure that we’re taking care of that infrastructure while we can. We also at the same time, looking at some of our other lines that are underneath,” Fell said.

The council also approved a resolution approving Fell to enter into an agreement with the Department of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a study to be done with some grant funding from them. During the meeting, council members also approved the consideration of a resolution to apply for grant funding with the WVDEP REAP Dilapidated Properties Program.

“So, this is the second round of this grant funding. This comes from both federal, it’s federal money that goes through I believe it’s facilitated by the state, but it’s a joint program to help with the dilapidated buildings within our cities and towns and counties,” Fell said. “We’ve applied for that program, we’ve made it through the first round of applications. Now, we have to fill number two. And hopefully will hear back soon and we’ll be able to move forward with bringing down some of the structures and hopefully move some of those properties into the land bank.”

The council also moved forward with the first reading of an ordinance for the city to approve Fell to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Harrison County Commission, which will align the city’s elections with the county elections. Clarksburg Councilman, Martin Howe voted in opposition to enter into that agreement with the county.