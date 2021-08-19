Clarksburg City Council discusses lead water lines, approves raise for city manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday night, Clarksburg City Council met to discuss a raise for its city manager and a resolution for water line replacement bonds.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution for the reimbursement of costs incurred by the city or the Clarksburg Water Board relating to a water line replacement project. The council approved those water revenue bonds for the project to not exceed $15 million to be paid back within 18 months.

“I want to assure the citizens of Clarksburg that the water facility, the water is fine, they’re producing a high-quality drinking water. There is no issue with the water. The main lines are fine, we have great main lines. It’s the laterals coming from the main line to the meter, possibly, not all of them, but some are lead. And, then the lines going from the meter to the house is where the issue is,” said James Marino, mayor of Clarksburg.

Marino stated they have been working with the water board to have the fire department and others help with assisting the West Virginia National Guard in delivering bottled water and Brita water filtration pitchers.

Also, in a unanimous vote by council members, they passed a first reading of an ordinance to increase the annual salary of the city manager from $85,000 to $100,000. City Manager Harry Faulk was hired in May 2020. City officials said he has worked navigating the pandemic for the city.

“We had some issues with public safety, and that was our number one issue when we came in office a couple of years ago,” said Marino. “That was a number one priority to get public safety back up to speed. So, he’s been working hand-in-hand with the police chief, Mark Kiddy, and Harry has done an outstanding job.”

When asked if goals and objectives by the city manager were met, Marino said, “What we did, we had a work session, and we met with the council at his one-year anniversary. The former mayor at that time did not want to give a raise when we had the potential of four new council members coming in.”

In May, the council did perform an evaluation of Faulk’s work and looked at what goals he met in his first year as city manager. New members of the council received the information in that evaluation and agreed with giving Faulk a raise of $15,000.

“We looked at the salaries of the surrounding class-two cities, such as Morgantown, Fairmont and Bridgeport. And, we actually brought Harry in at a low, and for the most people, it’s not a low salary, but $85,000 for the position that he is doing is not an extreme amount with that salary. So, we wanted to be a little bit more competitive, and we thought the $100,000 that we just approved was an adequate amount.”

Marino said that council is now working on setting new goals and objectives for the city manager and getting the new council members to give their input on what they hope to see accomplished.