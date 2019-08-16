Clarksburg City Council discusses needle exchange program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening to discuss adjustments to the needle exchange program provided by the health department.

Multiple residents and health professionals addressed council with concerns on why they were either for or against the program, some providing statistics from other states who have participated in similar programs.

“My first reaction is, ‘this is crazy, you don’t give someone who’s doing drugs, needles’,” said Clarksburg resident Marc Jackson. “But, the long and the short of it is, these individuals aren’t going to stop using drugs because they can’t use drugs safely. We’ve got an addiction problem here and we need to start dealing with it right here, right in the middle of our city. It’s ugly but we’re just going to have to deal with the problem head on.”

Council approved the first reading of the ordinance and will discuss it again at their next meeting after more research.

If passed on a second reading, the ordinance would regulate any entity selling or giving away needles.