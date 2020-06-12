Clarksburg City Council discusses topics of concern in conference session

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council held a conference session Thursday to discuss several topics of concerns for the city.

Council spoke about the condition of the Parsons Hotel, specifically the problems it creates for the city such as trespassing and vandalism. The hotel is vacant and in what council calls deplorable conditions blighting the Glen Elk area of the city.

“It’s hard to secure and we have a lot of problems with homeless people going in there, sometimes setting fires and things like that. So, it’s a big problem and it will cost a lot of money if we were to try and demolish it, it would cost a lot of money to do that. And so, we were talking about different options we might have,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of Clarksburg.

Council also discussed the use of force policy and commended the police chief for his exemplary efforts in having a proactive policy. Clarksburg Chief of Police, Mark Kiddy stated that their use of force policy is private and follows federal guidelines.

Mark Kiddy, Clarksburg Chief of Police.

“As a council we felt like we had a responsibility as representatives of citizens to take a look at that policy, discuss it with our police chief and make sure that it really was following the best practices in law enforcement to protect police officers and citizens,” said Kennedy. “We are pleased and think we have a very good policy in place.”

Lastly, council went over their personnel handbook which council said had not been overhauled since 1996. Each member of council made suggestions and changes that they would like to see put into the handbook.

A city attorney will look at those changes and make recommendations back to council.