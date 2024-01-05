CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg City Council gathered on Thursday evening to hold the first City Council Meeting of the New Year and was awarded the first of many checks related to offsetting the opioid crisis.

During the meeting, West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey was joined by attorney Rust Webb in presenting a check to the council for more than $700,000; this check is one of the 13 the city will receive. The two also shared guidelines for how the city can spend the opioid settlement money associated with the West Virginia First Foundation.

“What we are doing is we’re working with the attorney general’s office to be a resource for our local governments as this billion dollars is distributed throughout West Virginia to make sure these funds are spent appropriately, they’re spent legally, they’re spent quickly and most importantly they’re spent transparently,” said WV State Auditor, JB McCuskey.

McCuskey said that the transparency is so the public understands how the money is being used to both offset the problems that the opioid crisis created and also how it can be stopped now so future West Virginians don’t face the same issue.

The Clarksburg City Council is compiling different ideas and plans of how they would like to use the money to benefit those who need it most. It’s encouraging members of the public to share their ideas and suggestions on where the funds should be spent and is planning to hold public meetings in the future.

12 News will keep you informed on when those meetings will be held.