Clarksburg City Council honors “Small Business Saturday”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Ahead of Thanksgiving weekend and the shopping-themed holidays that followed, Clarksburg City Council presented a proclamation honoring Small Business Saturday. The day will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving on November 27, and is part of a push shoppers to look at local small businesses.

One of Clarksburg’s small businesses, Stonewall Coffee, was present at the meeting for the presentation of the proclamation. Kevin Zakariasen, one of the owners of the coffee shop, stood in front of the council and audience while Mayor James Marino gave him the proclamation to hang in his business.

A small business owner himself, Marino said that small businesses were the backbone of the community in Clarksburg and nationwide.

“That’s what keeps our economy going because that small business person is going to reinvest in the community instead of taking it outside,” he said.

In a further push to encourage visitors to downtown Clarksburg, the council announced that beginning Friday, November 26, through the end of the year, there will be free parking throughout downtown.