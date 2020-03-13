Clarksburg City Council hosts conference session discussing paving, demolition and property

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council had a lot to talk about when they met in a conference session Thursday evening.

The session was used to discuss a proposed paving list and schedule, Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District Demolition and a memorandum of understanding with Harrison County for a property swap.

Council looked over the proposed paving list with numerous streets that they want milled and paved this year. The City of Clarksburg has $450,000 through its levy that they are going to use for the paving project and usage of TIF funds. The total cost for the spring paving project will cost more than $500,000.

“This is the first time were doing it in the spring we’ve always done it in the fall. This time we’re really excited to be rolling this out in the Spring for a couple reasons, number one we think we’ll get a better price, number two we think more people will get to enjoy the roads being in good condition while they travel over the summer,” said Annette Wright, Interim City Manager of Clarksburg.

Wright hopes to be able to start the bidding processes soon and will be able to have council approve the award to start paving in April.

Members of Council spoke extensively about the condition of Bruce Street that is located near Subway and the Kroger area. City officials stated that only a portion of the paved street belongs to the city there is only a right of way that the city owns. The consensus of council was to address that for the residents and are looking to do that project in the fall using TIF funding.

Council members also discussed the proposed demolition list of structures that need to be removed in the TIF District. Council pointed out that it has no money in its 2020 budget for demolition, but does have TIF funding and have used that funding before complete demolition and paving projects.

“So, we’re looking to identify those properties that can be taken down through TIF monies. And we are also looking a little bit further to see what ones can be done in house to make our dollar go a little further,” said Wright.

Wright said that a suggestion was made to council from an engineer to possibly take TIF money and repay their selves so that they can recycle those dollars to take down additional houses that are not in the TIF District.

Lastly, council discussed a memorandum of understanding with the county regarding a property swap. Wright said what the county has asked is that they are interested in a vacant lot owned by the city called the Schroth Lot. That lot will be used for staging purposes as the county prepares to build their new annex.

The city said explained that it is interested in property that is county-owned, so that they could continue their demolition program for several years to come.