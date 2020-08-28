Clarksburg City Council hosts special conference session to discuss finances

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday in special meeting to hold a conference session to discuss city finances and other important issues.

With COVID-19, members of the council explained that they have made a lot of temporary adjustments until they could see an outcome. The city was able to qualify for some CARES Act grants, making their finances better than they expected.

Council members also spoke at length about reinstating many of the programs they had to temporarily put on hold. City public works officials were at the meeting to speak about the demolition process for abandoned and vacant properties.

“One of the discussions tonight was about funding a new round of testing and a revolving demo funds so we can take these properties down more efficiently, and faster, so that the citizens don’t have to sit next to a rotting property for years,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Ryan Tolley, Executive Director of the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center was also at the meeting to give an update about the center’s events. At this time, the arts center has had to reschedule nearly 60 events. It has been running minimally due to COVID-19. Tolley went on to explain that the center is 75% booked for the upcoming year.

Clarksburg City Council will be meeting on Thursday, September 3, at 6 p.m. with agenda items from the conference session.