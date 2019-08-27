Clarksburg City Council is reconsidering the benefits of the Harm Reduction Program downtown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg’s City Council is currently discussing whether or not to amend the current needle exchange program in affect.

Residents and business owners are pushing to have the program removed from Main Street and relocated outside of the downtown area.

“Anything that restricts access to these clean supplies that are meant to keep our community safe has the potential, unintended consequence of increasing the number of communicable diseases,” said Jim Harris, Executive Director of Health Access.

Council is currently deliberating their decision and researching which outcome is best for all parties involved.