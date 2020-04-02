Clarksburg City Council meet amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council held its meeting Thursday with some council persons in chamber, and some members called-in, as the council is mindful of social distancing amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The meeting was broadcast through the City of Clarksburg’s Facebook page, where the public could watch and make live comments on the video. Under new business there was a consideration of the conduction of future regular council meetings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting for April 16 has been canceled, because of the pandemic.

“Our police and fire chiefs have participated in PSA’s for our social media sites to apprise our citizens of tips to instruct themselves from this virus as well as to instill calmness and hope. We are fortunate enough to have highly knowledgeable and dedicated employees especially during such trying and uncertain times,” said Annette Wright, Interim City Manager of Clarksburg Annette Wright.

Council also discussed the consideration of the City Manager Position. Due to the pandemic, Michael Webb will not be taking the position of City Manager. Members of council went into an executive session to discuss personnel matters, with no decision made at this time.

The City of Clarksburg will continue to operate under Interim City Manager Annette Wright at this time.