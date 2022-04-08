CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council passed an ordinance Thursday night that “prohibits the sale, distribution or furnishing of illegal drug paraphernalia.”

The ordinance, also known as the “meth pipe ban”, means that no drug paraphernalia can be purchased in the city limits of Clarksburg.

The issue was first addressed in March 2022 during a city council meeting.

During that meeting, Mayor Jimmy Marino said he believes there’s an issue that people don’t want to see those types of items being sold in Clarksburg businesses.