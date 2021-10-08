Clarksburg City Council raises awareness for breast cancer and domestic violence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — October is both National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Thursday’s city council meeting, the city of Clarksburg did its part to honor victims of both.

Outside of city hall was a cruiser detailed in pink and with a ribbon to raise awareness for breast cancer. The detailing came from Police Chief Mark Kiddy and the Clarksburg Police Department. For the time being, the cruiser will be parked on the lawn along West Main Street for people to see as they drive or walk by.

A look at the police cruiser.

In addition, during the council meeting, representatives from Hope, Inc. were invited to the front for the reading of a proclamation naming October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” for the city, following the tradition across the nation. Hope, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides support to victims of domestic violence.

“As a city, we want to make that announcement and make awareness of the issue and the problem that comes along with domestic violence,” said Mayor James Marino.

The next Clarksburg City Council meeting will take place on Thursday, October 21.