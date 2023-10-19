CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg City Council met on Thursday night to discuss an ordinance once again that relates to city sewer system rates being enforced on non-residents.

Council members moved the ordinance forward which looks to change how rates are enforced and establish standards for the use of the system and the calculation of rates for non-Clarksburg residents.

Representatives for the Clarksburg Sanitary Board said the original ordinance passed was inconsistent with the tariff that was filed by the Public Service Commission.

“What happened was the numbers got jumbled between the tariff that was filed and the ordinance. So, now we’re just addressing the same, the same needs, the same revenues, and just redoing the city ordinance,” said Tim Stranko, Council for the Clarksburg Sanitary Board. “What we’re going to do is, is credit those people that were overcharged and then we’ll get back on track.”

Stranko also gave an in-depth presentation to the council regarding the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems and discussed the upgrades needed to the current system.

“The best circumstance of the stormwater would go into the ground and recharge, but because of all the impervious surface we have it runs into the stream, and when the sewer system is overwhelmed by rainwater then that, combines with and ends up in the river,” Stranko said. “So, it’s untreated sewage in the river. And now it’s diluted so it’s not dangerous and it’s permitted under the law but it’s not, obviously not desirable. We need to get the stormwater out of the sanitary sewer flow, protect the wastewater plant, and get that water where it belongs.

Stranko also said that the city has more than 800 storm drops and that they are managing them the best way possible. He said that all the costs to upgrade and fix those are coming from the sanitary sewer and public works budget.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Clarksburg City Hall