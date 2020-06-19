Clarksburg City Council unveils historic signs honoring history

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening, and after is regular meeting went outside city hall to unveil two new signs.

Those news signs are in the yard of city hall and are rooted in history explaining how the state was formed right in Clarksburg. One of the two signs is about the Clarksburg Convention which was a meeting that happened in history past in the courthouse which was the start of the formation of West Virginia.





“I have to give a lot of credit to the historical society; they were the ones that went out and were able to get the state to do this. And we partnered with them on that. So, I am very thankful for that,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

The second sign that was unveiled was John Carlile who was prominent citizen of Clarksburg and one of the people behind the succession from Virginia forming the state.

Also, during the regular meeting a resident spoke about the fire that happened at the Parsons Hotel and addressed council about issues surrounding fire of the building.

“We are working around the clock to secure the Parsons Hotel. We have surveillance cameras there monitoring the Parsons Hotel, we are getting everybody that we can,” said Harry Faulk, City Manager of for the City of Clarksburg.

Council also passed a second a final reading and held a public hearing on and ordinance to establish salaries or compensation for municipal officers and employees for fiscal year 2020-2021 while also repealing any inconsistent ordinances.

There will be no raise for city employees currently, council did explain that they would reevaluate the situation in the future.