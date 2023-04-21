CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a year of searching, the Clarksburg City Council has voted in agreement on Tiffany Fell as the next City Manager of Clarksburg.

Tiffany Fell was selected among the variety of candidates as the city council felt that her values aligned perfectly with the community of Clarksburg’s needs. Fell also has a background in politics and has already created relations in Charleston that the Clarksburg City Council feels will better benefit the city.

12 News spoke with Councilman, Jerry Riffle, on the council’s overall decision.

“She’s well rounded, she gets it. She understands the importance of family, community, and the basics of government. I think she’ll be a welcomed sight in the city and just her overall well-rounded abilities could really lead us and be a good leader. And I think she could manage the city and get us where we need to go. We’re excited to get her in here, we’ve got a lot of things we’re ready to work on.”

Tiffany Fell currently resides in Florida but will be moving to the area as the start date of her position inches near on June 15.