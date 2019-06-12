Clarksburg city election to be recounted on Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council has voted to hold a recount after the June 4th city election.

City Council candidate Tyler Turner requested the recount after learning that the third and fourth place city council candidates were separated by just three votes.

Preliminary results showed that Turner was in sixth place, but Monday’s results showed a difference in the number of votes he had received, which would put him in fourth place.

The recount is scheduled to take place on Monday at 9 a.m.