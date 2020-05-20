Clarksburg City Hall to reopen with restrictions May 26

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City hall will reopen with restrictions beginning Tuesday, May 26, at 8 a.m., according to a release from city officials.

The release stated that the administration will be making every attempt to keep the public and city safe while providing services that are needed to the community.

Clarksburg City Hall Cashier’s Office

In the release, city officials asked that citizens continue to utilize the drive thru window, even with the first floor of City Hall open for walk-in traffic. Officials said that citizens will only have access to the Cashier’s Office, and from there, city employees will be able to assist with all of the City services.

The release stated that the City Manager, City Clerk, Police Department, Code Enforcement and the Finance Departments will be available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, citizens can call:

City Manager: 304-624-1624

City Clerk: 304-624-1673

Police Department: 304-624-1610

Code Enforcement: 304-624-1633

Finance Department: 304-624-1650

For all emergencies, please dial 911

Officials said that any person who would like to speak to an officer at the station is being urged to continue to utilize the phone in the back of City Hall next to the Police Department. If anyone needs a police report, they are being asked to call ahead so they can pick it up at the drive thru window, according to the release.

The doors to the Police Department and Municipal Judge will be open; however, officials are asking that only one person at a time is seen. The Judge will conduct his business behind plexiglass for everyone’s safety, according to officials.

The second floor of Clarksburg City Hall will remain closed to the public, according to the release; however, it will be open for Council Meetings with a 25-person max that includes Council and Administration. These meetings will continue to be streamed on Facebook, according to the release.

Officials said that restrooms in the building will be closed to the public and all visitors are being asked to wear masks, as they will not be provided. Additionally, officials said that only one person will be permitted in the Cashier’s Office at one time, and all others will be asked to remain in the lobby and follow the current social distancing guidelines. The release also stated that the Public Works Department will be sanitizing the building regularly.

The City of Clarksburg’s online services can continue to be utilized on the city’s website.