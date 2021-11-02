Clarksburg city leaders participate in a leadership building class

City leaders for the City of Clarksburg gather in a meeting to learn about communication. (WBOY Image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Leaders who work for the City of Clarksburg attended a leadership building class on Tuesday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

The goal of the meeting was to learn to communicate better by learning the different personalities employees may have and how that influences their decisions and behaviors.

City leaders finish their meeting at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center about communication leadership. (WBOY Image)

The meeting was organized by Clarksburg City Manager Harry Faulk, who said he attended the class as part of Leadership Harrison and wanted to bring it to leaders in Clarksburg.

“It feels great. It’s important. We learn every day. You can’t sit behind a desk and learn. This is a great opportunity. A lot of great feedback from everybody. It’s important to stay brushed up on your skills as a leader and mentor towards everyone,” said Faulk.

Faulk said he tries to do meetings for city leaders quarterly and that this was one of those pieces of training.