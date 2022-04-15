CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg City Manager, Harry Faulk, has accepted a new job in Pennsylvania.

Faulk has been appointed the new manager for North Huntingdon Township, and is expecting to put his two weeks notice in as the Clarksburg City Manager at the beginning of May.

Mayor James Marino learned of Faulk’s new job offer by being contacted by a media outlet for comment.

“My initial response was disappointment, but I’m an optimist, I think when one door closes, another one opens, so you know, I was a little bit saddened to hear that Harry was leaving us, but in the same breath, I’m optimistic that we’re going to move forward in a positive direction,” said Mayor Marino.

Mayor Marino plans to call an executive session on Thursday, May 21 to discuss their options moving forward.

Mayor Marino talks about what they’ll look for in the new City Manager.