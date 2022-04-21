CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Thursday, Clarksburg City Council held its first meeting since the announcement that city manager Harry Faulk has accepted a new job in Pennsylvania.

During the city manager’s report and update, Faulk went over his accomplishments during his time as city manager. He stated that in the last two years, the city has launched an interactive app; utilized urban renewal authority; strengthened public safety; increased financial transparency; improved communications among departments; and updated tax ordinances to allow for growth.

“Our first item to address is probably to get an interim in here, you know, the process of putting it out, and getting applications and eventually hiring that person. It’s kind of a lengthy process. We want to be thorough,” said Clarksburg Mayor James Marino. “We want to put it out there and do a nationwide search and get the proper city manager for the next phase. Harry has done a great job for us in the past two years. He’s moved on, and we’re going to move on.”

An executive session was held at the end of the meeting for council members to discuss personnel matters.

During the new business portion of the meeting, council members considered a contribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the YMCA. The amount considered was not to exceed $228,500. Motions to advance the item and to table it were both unsuccessful.

“You know, we had a lot of discussions. I think we weren’t totally on the same page, we didn’t have all our issues addressed,” Marino said. “Before we do a project of that nature, I would hope that we had every concern that every council member had, and address those issues.”

Also, council approved a consideration to award the bid for the Glen Elk sidewalk project to Thrasher Engineering for $75,000. Marino said the city has a developer that has invested a lot of money in the Glen Elk neighborhood between Baltimore and Clark Streets.

“The sidewalks are in disrepair. We anticipate, it’s a 350 [people] event center second to none in the state, I would say,” Marion said. “So, I encourage everybody to go out and look at this. This is an old warehouse that they’ve done great restoration to. And, I commend the Papa family for everything they’ve done.”

Marino said that revitalization is a large undertaking, and the city has not had a lot of investment, but that is now starting to change. He also stated that there has been an investment in the old Gore Hotel and added that he and the rest of city council are excited to see growth in the city.