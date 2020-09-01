Clarksburg City Mission and First United Methodist Church hosts candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held every year on August 31.

A candlelight vigil was held for Overdose Awareness Day outside of First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg. The Clarksburg City Mission and First United Methodist Church collaborated to put together the vigil to spread awareness on overdoses in the country and to honor loved ones who have passed away due to drug overdoses. Attendees heard from people who are recovering addicts as well as loved ones of people who died of overdoses.

Annette Crislip was one of the speakers at the vigil and stated her son was only 22 years old and died as a result of an overdose on Memorial Day 2020.

“I just wanted to tell his story to remember him and to remind people that overdose affects everybody,” Annette Crislip explained. “There’s not just one kind of person that this affects.”

People were able to bring a picture of their loved ones that they lost and place them on a wall as everyone sang, “Amazing Grace.” Resurrection Room Manager at the Clarksburg City Mission, Melissa Carter, said 42 pictures were hung on the wall, including a photo of her mother.

“I was an addict for 26 years, and in the end, I was living to die,” explained Carter. “I lost my mother to a drug overdose, and the stigma behind it is what really got me wrapped up in my addiction so deeply and what made me think and believe that I was going to die. I almost lost my son to an overdose, and I was taught in the sober living house to “lead by example,” so I needed to change the cycle.”

Celebrate Recovery, Clarksburg City Mission, Friends Feeding Friends, From Eli and other organizations attended the vigil to answer any questions and support those in need.

We all work together with these addicts and it starts from the streets to feeding them, to sending them to treatment, to housing them for so long. Like it is a lot of the stigma behind it.”

Carter stated she wants to be a person an addict feels comfortable coming to for help and guidance to recovery. To learn more information on Overdose Awareness, visit the Clarksburg City Mission’s Facebook Page and website.