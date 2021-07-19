Clarksburg City Officials react to Rose Bud Plaza selling

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Rose Bud Plaza in Clarksburg has been sold to new owners. In a release sent out last week, the owners of the Rose Bud Plaza announced the sale to New York City-based Nassimi Reality.

The plaza had been in the family of Larry Policano since 1965.

Rose Bud Plaza

Officials with the City of Clarksburg said they’re optimistic that the new owners will keep the plaza moving forward with new opportunities.

“Having an outside developer come in, it has pluses and minuses. When there’s a local presence, naturally there’s going to be a loss. Having that wealth in the community is always a plus, but at the same time, having a nation firm come in, there’s more opportunities for other chains and other large stores to come in,” said John Whitmore, director of Economic Development for the City of Clarksburg.

The Policano Family said Nassimi Realty plans to retain all the current tenants of the plaza and is looking to fill the remaining two vacant spaces.