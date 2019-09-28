Clarksburg City Park hosts event for pet owners

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Local pet owners brought their furry friends to Clarksburg City Park Saturday afternoon for the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event.

The Clarksburg Veterinary Hospital offered vaccines for dogs and cats and several animal centered organizations set up informational booths.

Training organization ‘All About Dogs’ members were excited to see so many pet owners come together.

“It’s nice to be able to come out and meet people that are familiar with dogs and train dogs and can help you with behaviors or concerns that you have with your dog,” said owner Brenda Scotchie.

The West Virginia Service Dog Support Group’s booth aimed to teach the community the difference between service animals, emotional support animals, and therapy animals.

“We’re really working on educating the public about the difference and the law,” said board member Megan Krajewski.

Games and activities for pets were set up and Harrison County residents received spay and neuter vouchers.