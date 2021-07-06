Clarksburg City Parks hold ‘Fairies and Gnomes’ art camp

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City Parks of Clarksburg is holding an art camp this week for kids in the area. The camp’s theme this year is “Fairies and Gnomes.”

Campers will create a fairy camp by painting fairies, fairy houses, fairy furniture and gnomes. Afterward, the camp will officially end with a nature walk at the end of the week.

A camper paints her fairy house during the art camp

Officials with the camp said the idea of an art camp stemmed from trying to keep kids busy during the pandemic.

“Last year when we had COVID, there was nothing for kids to do. Clarksburg’s Park and Recs was one of the places I talked to, and talked to Tessa, and asked her if we could do something, and she’s like ‘absolutely’,” said Marsha Greathouse, leader of the camp.

The camp will continue through July 9.