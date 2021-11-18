Clarksburg club donates to ‘Shop with a Deputy’

Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg made a donation to ‘Shop with a Deputy’ (WBOY image)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local civic organization is helping an area sheriff’s department make sure kids have a Christmas they won’t soon forget.

Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg donated $500 to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department’s “Shop with a deputy” program.

The Shop with a Deputy program takes under-served kids throughout Harrison County from kindergarten through fifth grade on a shopping spree a few weeks before Christmas. The organization said it’s always a wonderful feeling to help out kids.

“I think that it’s priceless,” said Marla Ferree, president-elect of Kiwanis Club. “Sometimes people might not have the time to donate. Maybe they have the funds to donate, but knowing that we’re helping children is…There’s no words to describe it”.

Later in the day, the Kiwanis made another $500 donation to the Salvation Army to help with Thanksgiving dinners.

The club has been helping out the community for a century.