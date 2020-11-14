Clarksburg Community Action holds neighborhood cleanup event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Community Action continued its neighborhood watch and cleanup rotation on Saturday morning in Adamston.

Nearly each weekend, the group heads to a different neighborhood in the Clarksburg area to pick up trash as part of a beautification project, as well as looking for any suspicious activity.

Anything out of the ordinary is reported to the Clarksburg Police Department to be properly dealt with. The group also regularly looks for volunteers to help out with these efforts.

“Most people in the community want their community to be safe and clean and healthy, and this is one way that folks have the opportunity to do that,” said Wayne Worth with Clarksburg Community Action.

All upcoming projects will be posted to the Clarksburg Community Action Facebook page. Any volunteers are welcome.

