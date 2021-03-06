Clarksburg Community Action holds neighborhood cleanup

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarkburg Community Action held a community cleanup on Saturday morning. The crew of volunteers focused on the Adamston neighborhood, roaming up and down West Pike Street and the adjacent crossroads.

Volunteers went through the neighborhood looking for things to pick up.

About 20 volunteers of all ages met at the Circle K on West Pike Street to grab security vests, gloves, trash bags, and trash grabbers. They then broke into small groups along West Pike Street, scouring the streets for trash and litter. In addition, volunteers looked around for abandoned houses and other areas that could be prone to potential crime, and relay that information to law enforcement.

“It has to start somewhere,” said Tracy Brady, who regularly volunteers with CCA. “This is all of our community, and ownership is a very important thing. If you can’t join us, please share. If you can join us, we’d love to have you.”

CCA goes out to different parts of Clarksburg every week. Depending on the week, volunteers go on either Wednesday or Saturday. For more information, click here.