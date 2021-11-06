CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Community Action painted a mural on the side of a building in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday.

Besides the new mural on West Pike Street, the Clarksburg Community Action Group said that other municipalities in the Mountain State have been engaging residents to take pride in a clean, safe, and healthy neighborhood which is also the mission. The group hopes to put three murals a year in downtown Clarksburg.

“I always say perception is reality. So, when you’re driving and seeing, you know dilapidated homes and buildings that looked a little rough. You know, by driving by this building, you know, especially in the West end which has its challenges. That is something people can look at and say, wow, you know there is some hope for this community and the hope comes from within the people,” said Wayne Worth, a member of the Clarksburg Community Action and member of Clarksburg City Council.

Members of the group also expressed that simple projects such as painting and cleaning up the neighborhood instills a sense of fulfillment in the residents to enjoy coming home daily.

“The logo itself ‘Come Home to Clarksburg,’ you know, is sort of a homecoming message, you know. A lot of folks come here during the Italian Heritage Festival, Black Heritage Festival,” Worth said. “This is sort of a homecoming for them. And so, when they’re coming home for Thanksgiving to have Thanksgiving with their family here and they’re coming down into some of our major neighborhoods”

Worth added that their mission, with the beatification and the group, is to enhance the quality of life while instilling community pride within the residents and neighborhoods.