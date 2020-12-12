Clarksburg Community Action partners with the city for cleanup project

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg partnered up with Clarksburg Community Action for this weekend’s cleanup project.

The volunteer based cleanup focused on North 12th Street in downtown Clarksburg and drew a larger turnout than past weeks, despite changing weather.

Several volunteers traveled up and down the street picking up garbage and cleaning up the nearby creek. Everyone involved says this is a great opportunity to beautify the city, and will make things safer for everyone.

“You can get volunteers and the city departments together to do a project like this. It not only provides something tangible for the community, but it’s also something that’s more sustainable of our goals here in Clarksburg, which is a cleaner, safer healthier community,” said Wayne Worth with Clarksburg Community Action.

This is the fourth partnership between the city and community action.