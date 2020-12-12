Clarksburg Community Action partners with the city for cleanup project

Harrison

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg partnered up with Clarksburg Community Action for this weekend’s cleanup project.

The volunteer based cleanup focused on North 12th Street in downtown Clarksburg and drew a larger turnout than past weeks, despite changing weather.

Several volunteers traveled up and down the street picking up garbage and cleaning up the nearby creek. Everyone involved says this is a great opportunity to beautify the city, and will make things safer for everyone.

“You can get volunteers and the city departments together to do a project like this. It not only provides something tangible for the community, but it’s also something that’s more sustainable of our goals here in Clarksburg, which is a cleaner, safer healthier community,” said Wayne Worth with Clarksburg Community Action.

This is the fourth partnership between the city and community action.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories