Clarksburg community center offers new programs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg celebrated a new addition on Saturday with a party.

The new children’s learning center will offer several new programs that kids and their families were invited to learn about.

The celebration included food, games, crafts and face painting.

Staff said the new options will help local children become involved in positive activities.

“We are getting people in the community familiar with the building and also to get them familiar with the programs,” said program coordinator Sherri James.

New programs will be available for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“Youth yoga, reading buddies, story time, a book club, some homework help-and also some older programs for the teens,” said program coordinator Erica Perry.

Teen programs include college prep courses and visits from local universities.