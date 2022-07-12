CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Tuesday, the City of Clarksburg hosted its second round of public workshops to discuss the comprehensive plan and continue gathering community input regarding Clarksburg’s future development.

City representatives said it is important for council members and city officials to speak and listen to members of the communities about growth and improvements. Panning officials also stated that input is a critical element of an effective Comprehensive Plan that aims to serve the City as a whole.

“When you do a comprehensive plan it’s a long effort, you know, it’s a long-term effort, and it gives you steps and things. And really, it’s a checks list too, so you can go back and check, ‘how much did we accomplish, what could we have done better,’” said Jerry Riffle, a Clarksburg City Council member.

The city is providing four separate workshop opportunities that will each focus on geographic neighborhood areas in hopes to facilitate participation from members of the community.

“Round one, I am the only member of my community that showed up to the meeting. And I can say for a fact after talking to other members of my community, it’s not that they didn’t want to show up to it, it’s not that they couldn’t show up to it, they didn’t know about it,” said Chris Lane, a member of the Goff Plaza community in Clarksburg.

Lane said the importance of attending meetings on comprehensive plans is for the citizens to be able to voice their concerns, what issues there are in the neighborhood, and to speak about what is working in the neighborhood.

“Sidewalk maintenance is very important to our neighborhood, um we’re a close-knit community, sometimes approaching city council is intimidating to a lot of individuals. And some individuals will not approach council directly. These meetings are meant to be nonconfrontational,” Lane said. “It’s to improve the overall aspect of our communities.”

