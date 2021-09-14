Clarksburg consulting firm takes on pushup challenge to raise awareness for mental health in veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — On Tuesday evening, Ascent Consulting and Engineering took on a 22-pushup challenge to raise awareness for veterans’ mental health. The firm joined the national effort to bring awareness to veterans struggling with depression or PTSD.

Members from the consulting firm, among them three veterans, took the challenge at the VA Park in Clarksburg. They were led by Don Cunanan, who completes the challenge every day and had done so for nearly 1,200 days.

The number of pushups, 22, was significant to a study that showed that 22 veterans committed suicide every day. When the challenge was brought to Ascent’s attention, it felt that it was the least it could do to honor those who passed.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s something,” said Tanya Cayton, the marking director at the firm. “And I think that we owe them much more and by doing this and giving awareness to those around us — letting people know.”

As a company, Ascent Consulting and Engineering looked to hire veterans when they return from duty overseas. In addition, it looked to do business with other veteran-led companies.