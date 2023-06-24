CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The second King of Cornhole Tournament by the Valley of Clarksburg Scottish Rite was held in Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg Saturday afternoon.

The tournament is a fundraiser where the Valley of Clarksburg Scottish Rite partners with West Virginia University to help children with language and speech therapy. Tournament officials said it takes approximately $18,000 to support one child for a year’s worth of speech pathology.

“It is a family-oriented game where the whole entire family can participate without any special physical fitness, or knowledge or anything. It’s a good game with folks can come out and mom and dad can play, and the children can play,” Jack Yost, Sovereign Grand Inspector General for the Scottish Rite of West Virginia, said. “Here in Clarksburg, you have good West Virginia people that like to participate, be together as a family. It’s awesome in Clarksburg, very unique in that perspective.”

Officials with the Valley of Clarksburg Scottish Rite said the importance of having the tournament in Clarksburg is so that the people who want to assist the kids in need can help them reach speech pathology services.

“I think the weather this morning kind of scared some people off. We’ve had four or five food trucks in today, they’ve supported us by giving us registration fees for being here, which go towards our foundation. Andy Benson from Shinnston is playing music,” Mike Jones, a representative for the Valley of Clarksburg Scottish Rite, said. “It’s just a great day, a great event to be a part of.”

Jones said King of Cornhole Tournaments are held all over the state, and even across the country, and is growing in popularity. He said that he hopes the tournament continues to grow each year.