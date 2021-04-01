Clarksburg Council discusses direct election of mayor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening to discuss a proposed amendment to section five of the city charter to provide for the mayor’s direct election.

Council voted unanimously on the amendment to allow for the direct election of the mayor to be placed on the ballot of the city’s June 1, General Election. Officials of the city said it is important for the citizens to have the opportunity to choose their mayor.

“The mayor is the spokesperson for the city; they are the ceremonial and military leader of the city. And I think it’s an important position that the citizens of Clarksburg ought to be able to choose. Almost every other town directly elects their mayor; Clarksburg is kind of odd that we don’t,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Council stated it will now be up to the citizens of Clarksburg to cast their ballot in the June 1, General Election to determine if they would like to directly elect a mayor.

“Another one of those charter amendments is term limits. And if it passes, if the citizens approve it, then all members of council will be limited to two terms consecutively, and four terms total,” Kennedy said. “So, that means right now I am ending my second term, so if the term limits were already in place, I actually would not be allowed to run for a third term. I am voluntarily term limiting myself because I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Also on the ballot are city council members seats, water board seats, and five city charter amendments.