CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg City Council met Thursday evening with a couple of agenda items addressing methamphetamine and opioid litigation.

Council held its first reading of an ordinance to prohibit the sale and distribution of pipes intended to facilitate the use of methamphetamine. This ordinance mirrors laws regarding meth pipes that the state already has on its books.

“I think there is an issue that people don’t want to see these meth pipes being sold in our businesses in Clarksburg,” said Jimmy Marino, Mayor of the city of Clarksburg. “We have an excellent police department, and so what I think it would be, they would just notify those individual places, and I don’t think there are many, I’ll be honest with you. You know, I have heard of maybe one or two possibly, I haven’t witnessed that myself to see that.”

The council also passed a memorandum of understanding regarding an opioid litigation matter.

“We entered into it a number of years ago, Annette our acting city manager at that time, the opioid crisis that plagued our city, and our state, and our nation; these attorneys went after those folks for what happened,” Marino said. “So, we joined with a bunch of other cities, and we joined with some attorneys from down in Charleston that were pursuing the litigation on behalf of the City of Clarksburg.”

Members of the council also approved a first reading of an ordinance to allow the use of all-terrain vehicles on streets and roads within the city. This ordinance with the use of ATVs on city streets also mirrors the law that was also adopted by the state.

During the council meeting council approved the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 in the amount of:

$20,676,771 for the general fund

$50,400 for the coal severance tax fund

$743,513 for the financial stabilization fund

$4,700,00 for the sales and use tax fund

$254,120 for the police fine escrow fund

$1,064,100 for the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center

$1,375,300 for the excess levy fund

“I was somewhat surprised of the shortfall, I didn’t think it was going to be that much, when it was $1.6 million, I was really concerned,” Marino said. “That is a big budget, and when you have a $20 million dollar budget, when you, 70% of your expenditures or cost are employee-related, there are not many areas you can cut in other than employees. And I want to be realistic with the budget, and I don’t want to blow smoke up, you know. There were a couple things that I was concerned with, raising fire service fees concerns me, and I am speaking on behalf of my constituents out there, you know, not a lot of disposable income in Clarksburg. And if your on a fixed income that means it stays this year and that is what you’re going to make next year, but when you have these increases its hard to adjust for that.”

Marino said he’s looking out for the residents of the city and he’s looking internally to make sure the city is running as lean as possible.

“If we made the necessary cuts that we need in order to support our budget and not relying on one-time ARP monies. Those monies are going to have to be spent and they’re not going to be renewable. So, we got to make the most out of those ARP monies and not be wasteful with those,” Marion said. “I feel like buying equipment and so forth is not making the best and highest use out of ARP monies. So, that is why I am kind of opposed to this budget presented.”