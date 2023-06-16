CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The new Crumbl Cookies store in Harrison County is set to open next week.

According to a press release sent Friday, the location at 268 Emily Dr. in Clarksburg is set to host its grand opening at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 23, which will be open to the public.

Crumbl changes its cookies offerings weekly to six of more than 275 flavors, including Milk Chocolate Chip, Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie. New flavors are dropped every week at 6 p.m.

Owners of the new Crumbl Cookies in Clarksburg (Courtesy: Crumbl Cookies)

For the first week, the business will be taking in-person orders only, but starting June 28, delivery, curbside pickup and catering will all be available.

The owners of the new location are Bridgeport natives Jordan and Andrea Gwinn, who are excited to bring Crumbl closer to home for their family.

“We love this community. As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing

delicious cookies with our neighbors!” said the Gwinns in the release.

Prior to the Clarksburg store’s opening, the closest Crumbl store is in Granville near Morgantown. The store also recently opened a location in Charleston, and another store in Triadelphia is scheduled to open in July.